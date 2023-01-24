Pathaan is all set to hit the theatres and it is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. Not only SRK’s fans but his colleagues from the industry are also wishing him luck. The film will also feature Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

The record–breaking advance booking of the film is proof that Pathaan is going to be a blockbuster. Shah Rukh Khan who is known for his #AskMeAnything recently again engaged with his fans on Twitter. During the session, one of the users shared Ajay Devgn’s video talking about the advance booking of Pathaan at the teaser launch of Bholaa and asked for SRK’s views. Well, SRK had the best reaction to Ajay’s kind words. Scroll below to read the entire story.

In the video shared by a user on Twitter, Ajay spoke about how record-breaking advance booking of ‘Pathaan’ makes him really happy. The actor also wished that film becomes a super-duper hit at the box -office. Reacting to the video, SRK said, “Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and a beautiful human being. Strong and silent.”

Talking about Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film, ‘Kathi’. The film also stars Tabu in the real role. During the teaser launch of his film, he praised Pathaan and revealed his excitement about the film.

Later on, he took to his Twitter to share his happiness on the record-breaking ticket sales of Pathaan.

Dear @iamsrk, thank you for your love and presence. I value the bond we share as much as you do. Pathaan collections look poised to go through the roof. I’m happy that as an industry things are looking up for us. https://t.co/rpHVXoVvlr — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 24, 2023

@iamsrk Sir ajay devgn is very happy with the advance booking of pathaan !! Any words about him? His film #BholaaTeaser2 released today!! #AskSRK pic.twitter.com/dFmP8PLR0I — ᴴⁱⁿᵈᵘ ˢʰᵉʳ🚩 (@iYashh1) January 24, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay’s wife Kajol are close pals and have delivered many blockbusters together. The duo is one of the most loved onscreen couples we have in Bollywood. Meanwhile, Pathaan will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Pathaan is slated to release on January 25 and the film is receiving a massive response from the audience. Did you book your tickets?

