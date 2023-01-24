When two big stars work together in Bollywood, we often hear stories of fights and fallouts. There were many fights in the past that grabbed a lot of eyeballs. However, there were many spats that went unnoticed and one of them was the rift between Shahid Kapoor and Fardeen Khan during the shoot of the film Fida.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan first teamed up for the film Fida and fell in love with each other during the film’s shoot. After that, the duo made their relationship official. The couple dated for four years before officially parting ways. While Shahid and Kareena both have moved on in their lives, a lot of times, they made headlines for all the wrong reasons when they were together. Today, we bring to you a throwback piece when the couple had a massive fight due to Kareena’s steamy scenes with Fardeen Khan in Fida.

During the shoot of Fida, Shahid Kapoor had issues with Kareena’s hot scenes with Fardeen Khan which led to a massive fight between the couple and also made things tense between Fardeen and Shahid. Years later, Fardeen Khan opened up about the rift and called the Kabir Singh actor quite immature. As reported by IBTimes, Fardeen said, “Yes, it’s true we aren’t the best of friends. Shahid and I don’t get along. But it wasn’t a big fight. I had heard that he was b*tching about me. He is quite immature. He had a few issues and I had told him to stop talking about me.”

The Fida actor further said, “I and Kareena are strictly friends. By virtue of our spending time together, the degree of trust and comfort is higher. But there is nothing more to it.” It was reported that the hot scenes between Fardeen Khan and Kareena had made Shahid Kapoor quite uncomfortable and insecure.

Later, Shahid Kapoor appeared on Koffee With Karan and spoke about the alleged rift between the two male actors and said, “I personally don’t have any issues with him. And if he had any issues, he could simply called up and had spoken about but he chose to talk about it in the print so what else I do say.”

For the unversed, Fida was released in 2004 starring Shahid Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

