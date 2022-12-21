Popular Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife once got candid about their s*x life during a chat show and revealed some spicy bedroom details. His wife Mira revealed that Shahid is a control freak in bed and he always tells her what to do. Clearly, this lovely couple definitely makes s*x a priority in their glamorous life!

However, it is worth pointing out whether being a control freak in bed is good or bad. Relationships are based on mutual understanding and thrive on the idea of communication and compatibility. Having said that control freaks generally like to take charge or be dominant in every aspect of their life, including their s*xual life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’re many men who are control freaks and exactly know what they want from their partners in bed or life in general. This can be an attractive trait for many women. In fact, s*xual arousal by dominance and submissiveness is a manifestation of mating strategy because such behaviour results in increased reproductive success.

However, in long run, it turns into dissatisfaction in them. S*xual pleasure can only be attained if both partners understand each other’s needs, and pleasure points, and most of all to keep the spark alive in the relationship. Having said that I strongly recommend men to take a back seat sometimes or depending upon the situation and let their partner take charge in bed.

One of the best ways, women can take charge in bed is simply to tell their partner what she likes or perhaps start out by giving their partner a back rub or any other kind of innocent touching. In my opinion, most men will appreciate this move and they’re not going to turn down a massage.

This can be a good way to let him know you’re interested and stay in control of the situation. Men too can communicate their interest in letting their partner take control. In my experience, I had a wonderful s*xual experience in letting my woman take the lead. This led to deepening our relationship and having a better s*x life for both.

To share my own experience, my long-time girlfriend once seduced me first by phone, while I was at work, just by telling me that she couldn’t wait for me to get home. Then when I walked in, she had left me a note at the front table to ‘get comfortable and come to bed,’ where she was waiting which then led to an intimate wild s*x sesh and well, giving your partner the charge is after all not that bad, you see. *Surprise Surprise*

So, what are your thoughts on Shahid Kapoor being a control freak in bed with wife Mira Rajput? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Lovesutra Episode 4: When Ranbir Kapoor Boasted About Losing His Virginity At The Age Of 15 – But Here’s The Question: Do Men Even Have Virginity Or Is It Just A Social Construct? Here’s Our Take On It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News