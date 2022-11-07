Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of his career. While the actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming films, he is already in talks with one of the most loved and visionary directors Shankar. Yes, you heard that right! According to the latest media reports, Ranveer Singh is all set to team up with S. Shankar for one of the biggest Pan-India films. The film is going to be a huge cinematic magnum opus.

The Simmba actor’s Shankar directorial upcoming film will be an official adaptation of the iconic Tamil epic Novel Velpari, which is considered to be a part of Tamil Literature.

The media report states that Shankar and Ranveer Singh’s film is going to have a larger-than-life. It will consist of everything including a heart-touching love story and magnificent visual-effect sequences.

A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, “Shankar wants to make the biggest pan-Indian film by bringing one of the biggest superstars of our generation, superstar Ranveer Singh, to helm this ambitious project – a grand cinematic adaptation of the iconic Tamil epic Velpari. The novel has everything to offer – from a larger-than-life hero to incredible life lessons, to a heart-touching love story and magnificent visual-effect sequences whose scale will set the next benchmark of action spectacles in India. It is the wholesome nature of this novel that has got Shankar and Ranveer to come together for this collaboration.”

“The story is so vast and complex that all the aspects can’t be covered in one film. Shankar has devised a screenplay that lends itself to a three-part film. He intends to start shooting for the first part from the middle of 2023. This would be the biggest film of Shankar and Ranveer’s filmography to date,” added the source.

The report further states that after Shankar is so impressed by Ranveer Singh and his commitment to pushing the envelope in big-screen cinema that he’s decided to collaborate on something that’s even bigger and something that’s immensely close to Shankar’s heart. “This collaboration will definitely create a milestone in Indian cinema,” the source said in conclusion.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has an interesting line-up including Cirkus, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with new mom Alia Bhatt, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra.

