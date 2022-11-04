Ranveer Singh began his career in Bollywood as an actor with the noted production house Yash Raj Films’ Band Baaja Baaraat. The movie turned out to be a massive hit among the audience paving way for the actor to become one of the leading stars of the industry.

Ranveer Singh even became part of many more films produced by YRF, including Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Gunday, Kill Dil, Befikre and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Ranveer Singh was being managed by the YRF’s talent management agency ever since he made his debut in Bollywood, a recent report made a shocking claim revealing that they have parted ways.

As per Pinkvilla, an industry source informed the publication that Ranveer Singh and the YRF’s talent management agency have amicably decided to part ways. It was also mentioned that despite the dissolution, they will continue to collaborate together creatively as and when they can come together for an exciting project. It was also asserted that the relationship between Ranveer and YRF has always been and will continue to be one of immense mutual respect and affection.

The source told the publication, “Ranveer was being managed by YRF’s talent management agency and they have now amicably decided to part ways in this regard. Ranveer and YRF will continue to collaborate together creatively as and when they can come together for an exciting project. The relationship between Ranveer and YRF has always been and continues to be one of immense mutual respect and affection.”

The source also shed light on the fact that YRF will always be home for Ranveer Singh and reflected on how the relationship between Aditya Chopra and the actor will always be solid and precious as ever. “YRF will always be home for Ranveer Singh. Aditya Chopra punted on him as a rank newcomer, who has since then become one of the biggest superstars that this country has seen. He has been mentored, groomed, and shaped to become the icon that he is today. So, the relationship between the two is and will always be solid and precious as ever,” the source added.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of two of his highly-awaited films namely Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which are expected to hit the screens in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates

Must Read: Double XL: Romi Bhatia Recalls People Saying, “He Is Marrying That Aunty” While Getting Engaged To Kapil Dev

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram