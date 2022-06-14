While all the actors in Bollywood thrive to work with Yash Raj Films, there’s one actor who refused to do so. Can y’all guess who? It’s none other than Shahid Kapoor. He not only rejected YRF but also Dharma Productions and that too both in one year back in 2013. Kapoor happens to be a brutally honest actor and doesn’t take no sh*t from anyone in industry as well as media. He often gives clear answers stirring up controversies and below is the reason why walked out of films under these prestigious banners.

YRF and Dharma Productions are one of the most successful and powerful production houses in the country. They have launched a lot of talent over the years and have given us some of the most incredible actors in the Bollywood industry. So, what was the reason behind Shahid refusing to work with them? Let’s dive straight into it.

Karan Johar led Dharma Productions wanted to cast ‘Gori Tere Pyaar Mein’ which was directed by Punit Malhotra and starred Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Punit was adamant on casting Shahid Kapoor for the role that was played by Imran but he rejected the film after getting a call from Karan, reason unknown, as reported by DNA.

Later he agreed to do a film with YRF’s chairman and honcho Aditya Chopra. They actually approached him for ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’. The film was supposed to be directed by Maneesh Sharma and Shahid apparently walked out of the film citing ‘clashing dates’ with his already allotted commitments. Apparently, both the films couldn’t perform well at the box office so it kind of favoured Shahid at the box office.

The film later starred Sushant Singh Rajput as the male lead opposite Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor.

Both ‘Gori Tere Pyaar Mein’ and ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ were released in 2013.

What are your thoughts on Shahid Kapoor walking out of films under Karan Johar led Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films? Tell us in the comments below.

