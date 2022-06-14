Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most successful and down-to-earth actresses in Bollywood. Her sweet nature is admired by her fans time and again on social media. Not only that, she’s also an obedient daughter and father Shakti Kapoor often appreciates her in his interviews. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when her father dragged her out of her alleged boyfriend and actor Farhan Akhtar’s house after she decided to move in with him. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Shraddha is massively popular on social media and also one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram with over 73 million followers. She often gives a glimpse of her fans on social media about her personal and professional life. The beauty tries not to stir controversies and is often hailed for her grounded nature by her fans.

Shraddha Kapoor starred in Rock On 2 opposite Farhan Akhtar and that’s how their dating rumours came into the picture. The two never officially confirmed it but it was the talk of the town back in 2016.

Shraddha Kapoor decided to move in with her then-beau Farhan Akhtar and this didn’t go well with her father Shakti Kapoor who reached the actor’s apartment and dragged the actress home. The Saaho actress didn’t want to create a scene and so quietly went home with her father.

Later both the Baaghi actress and her father Shakti dismissed the rumours and called it crap. According to DNA, she said, “That’s total crap! It’s all shit. Somebody else also called me to inform me about this, but don’t believe it. It’s total, total, TOTAL crap. See I have been in this industry for over 35 years now. I know what happens so we don’t react to such things. It’s okay.”

What are your thoughts on Shraddha Kapoor being dragged out of her then alleged boyfriend Farhan Akhtar’s house by her father Shakti Kapoor? Tell us in the comments below.

