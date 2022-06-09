From past few months, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been shooting for their upcoming film which is helmed by Luv Ranjan. Earlier, the duo was in the capital and a couple of pictures and videos had surfaced on the web and it took social media by storm. After wrapping their Delhi schedule, Shraddha and Ranbir dashed off to Spain where they are currently shooting the film. Now the latest and unseen video from the location shoot has made its way to the web and fans have been drooling over it since.

For the unversed, the film was recently in the news when news of workers invading the sets had surfaced. The film has been embroiled in the controversy of non-payment dues.

In the video, Shraddha Kapoor is seen wearing a yellow strappy dress which she paired with white shoes. Letting her hair down, she rounded off her look with minimal make-up and less accessories. Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand is seen wearing a double die round neck shirt which he paired with off white trousers and blue sneakers. The clip that has gone viral on social media sees the duo shaking a leg together. Sharing the video a user wrote, “Here I’m dead. Just look at them bro, someone please pinch me,” while another asked, “Anything hotter than them?”

A netizen even called it, “Ranbir – Shraddha combo Arijit Singh – Nikitha Gandhi duet Bosco – Ceasar choreography a melody chartbuster loading. #RanbirKapoor #ShraddhaKapoor.” Check out the video below:

Ranbir – Shraddha combo

Arijit Singh – Nikitha Gandhi duet

Bosco – Ceasar choreography

a melody chartbuster loading 😍💛#RanbirKapoor #ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/2zAMtluVkY — 𝙑 彡 (@RKs_Tilllast) June 9, 2022

Earlier spilling the beans on non-payment dues by the filmmakers of Luv Ranjan directorial, Production Designer, Dipankar Das Gupta revealed to ETimes, “If I was at fault, would I have been still shooting with Luv? In fact, as we speak, I am on the same Ranbir-Shraddha set. I have worked with Jaishankar and Gautam on many projects. They had even met Luv after coming on board. How would I dream that they will go on to outsource it further to someone else (Prashant Vichare)? And mind you, they hadn’t kept us in the loop.”

“In fact, later I was told that they had gone over budget by over Rs 1 crore. Is it possible that anybody would go over-budget by Rs 1 crore and not bring it to the notice of the people who are above him in that project? And by the way, no such kind of work was done that would require them to spend Rs 1 crore more than they were given. My bank accounts are open to reveal that there has been no hotch-potch from my side,” he had added.

Meanwhile, not many details on film’s title or release date have been revealed. But by the looks of these snippets we are already excited.

