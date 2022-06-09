Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently gearing up for the release of her latest film Janhit Mein Jaari. All these years, the actress has impressed everyone with her choice of films and amazing acting skills. However, there was a time when the actress would have been part of the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire but she was rejected. Scroll below to know the shocking reason why she didn’t get shortlisted for the role.

The film that was released in 2008 was directed by Danny Boyle and featured Dev Patel, Freida Pinto, Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Saurabh Shukla, Mahesh Manjrekar and many more artists. The film had won not one but eight Academy Awards along with seven BAFTA and four Golden Globes.

Coming back to the topic, while promoting her film Dream Girl back in 2019, Nushrratt Bharuccha spoke about auditioning for the role of Latika in Slumdog Millionaire. Although, the makers were impressed with her skills but they made her understand that she doesn’t look like a girl who comes from a slum. Later, the role went to Frieda Pinto.

Later in 2020, during an interview with Mashable India, Nushrratt Bharuccha was asked about the same, the actress said, “They said you were too pretty to look like you come from a slum. I’m like; I don’t know whether to take it as a compliment or as a rejection.” When asked if it hit her badly that, “Slumdog chala gaya,” she says, “Of course it does. Kisko nahi hit karega?”

Further, she recalled her fondest memory of Slumdog Millionaire director, the actress shares, “I’ll tell you my fondest memory of that film was, I sat with Danny Boyle and I did a whole script reading and he was playing Dev, obviously and I was playing Latika. Then he gave the script and said go home and read it and it want to know what you think. Then I went to give my feedback and that was my highlight. I gave Danny Boyle my feedback.”

Meanwhile, Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen in Janhit Mein Jaari which is set to release tomorrow, i.e., June 10. Directed by Jai Basantu Singh, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Tinnu Anand and Anud Singh Dhaka.

