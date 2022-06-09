Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is quite known for speaking what’s on her mind. There hasn’t been a time when Esha hasn’t slammed people who spread racism. Once again, the Jannat 2 star has now opened up on the ordeals she has faced for being dark-skinned.

Esha who’s making headlines for her recent appearance in Aashram 3 starring Bobby Deol, now reveals that she was advised to get injections to have a fairer skin colour. She also went on to reveal that she once had tried to research the price for such injections.

While talking about the same, Esha Gupta in an interview with Prabhat Khabar told, “At the starting of my career, I was advised to get my nose sharpened. I was told my nose is round. A long time ago, people also advised me to get injections for fair skin and even I got carried away for some time. I went ahead and found out that such an injection would cost ₹9000. I won’t name them but you will find many of our actresses with fair skin.”

“Actresses have a lot of pressure of looking beautiful. I would never want my daughter to become an actor otherwise she will face the pressure of looking beautiful from a young age. She will not be able to live her life like a normal, real person. I’d want she becomes an athlete, she would not have to study much either,” she added.

On the professional front, Esha Gupta was last seen on the big screen in Total Dhamaal and One Day: Justice Delivered. The actress was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Aashram 3.

What are your thoughts on Esha Gupta’s revelation? Let us know in the comments below.

