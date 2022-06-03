After 2 successful seasons, the makers of Aashram returned to the OTT platform with the 3rd installment. Starring Bobby Deol in the lead, it has a new addition of Esha Gupta in its series. The web show was recently released it has been garnering all kind of right attention. Aashram 3 is being accoladed by one and all and Esha Gupta’s hot scenes have become the talk of the town.

ICYMI, Esha Gupta will be playing the role of an image builder Sonia, who tries to woo Baba Nirala. The web show is directed by Prakash Jha.

During her recent interview, Esha Gupta holds no barriers while opening up about her sultry and sensual scenes in the Aashram 3 with Bobby Deol. Esha Gupta, who often makes headlines for her hot and bold photos, has once again grabbed everyone’s attention.

Speaking to Bollywoodlife, Esha Gupta said, “There’s nothing about being comfortable or uncomfortable when you have worked for like 10 years in the industry. People think intimacy is a problem but it’s not, unless and until it’s a problem in your real life. We are very open about it. The only thing is every scene is difficult, whether you’re crying or driving on-screen. Maybe intimacy was difficult for me to shoot when I did it for the first time. But when you’re shooting with good mature people and a nice actor around you, you don’t have any problem. And Abhi industry me rehte rehte now that people have been doing so much, I feel they don’t show that much in OTT as compared to movies. So I don’t think it has anything to do with intimacy. It’s just that you feel happy about it or not.”

When asked about her sensual scenes with Bobby Deol, Esha said, “I am sure Bobby must have been intimate in his life before. I am sure he was Okay. When you are trying to show lust, you make sure the lust is visible. When you are trying to show love, you have to make sure only love is visible and not lust. So I just hope that whatever scenes we have done, we are able to justify.”

Meanwhile, Aashram 3 is receiving rave reviews from its fans and critics on social media.

