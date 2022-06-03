One of the most anticipated web series of 2022, Aashram season 3 starring Bobby Deol is now finally out on MX Player for the fans to binge on. Last year the Prakash Jha helmed show landed itself info a huge fix after Bajrang Dal Bhopal accused the web series of ‘defaming Hindus’.

Advertisement

For the unversed, last year, the Bajrang Dal Bhopal members in a fit of a rage reached the set of Jha’s Aashram and started destroying it. The miscreants pelted stones at crew members, threw ink at Jha and searched for Deol, as they accused Jha and his web series of defaming Hindu Dharma.

Advertisement

Now, after the release of Aashram Season 3, during a recent conversation with Zoom digital, the show’s director Prakash Jha finally opened up on the mishap that occurred on the sets and also spoke about the allegations of ‘defaming Hindus’ made on his web series.

During his conversion, Prakash Jha claims that she wasn’t aware of the accusation made on Bobby Deol starrer Aashram. The filmmaker said, “This is the first time I have heard that. It’s okay. I give you the freedom to say that. It is your point of view.” He added, “There’s a very beautiful saying about dharma in India. It is not people who protect dharma, it is dharma which protects people. Aadmi dharm ko nahi bachaa sakta, dharm aadmi ko bachata hai. Toh jo log dharm ko bachaane nikale hai, woh galat fehmi mein hain. (People can’t save dharma, dharma saves man. So those who go out to save dharma are mistaken.)”

“Dharma kya hai? Jo sach hai woh dharma hain, aur koi cheez agar sach nahi hain, toh woh dharma ho hi nahi sakti. Toh hum jhooth bata rahe hai toh dharma ho hi nahi sakta, dharma se koi lena dena hi nahi hai uska. Jo woh jhooth ki rastein pe nikal gaye hain, unki soch waisi hogi, par sach ke raastein pe laakhon log chalte hai, pura samaaj chalta hai. (What is dharma? The truth is dharma, and if something is not true, it cannot be dharma. We are making a fictional show and it cannot be dharma, it has nothing to do with dharma. People who are on the path of lies, their thinking must be of that kind, but lakhs of people walk on the path of righteousness, the entire society functions on that.) ” Prakash Jha added while stating that his web series Aashram is purely fictional.

Do you think Aashram starring Bobby Deol defames Hindu Dharma? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer Review: Aamir Khan Is A Feather Navigating Life With Innocence Enough To Enthral Us All With Forest Gump’s Indian Adaptation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram