It was troublesome Sunday for the crew of Prakash Jha’s upcoming web series Aashram 3 in Bhopal. As per reports, Bajrang Dal workers vandalised the shooting sets of the show and even threw ink at the director. Read on to know all that happened and what Bajrang Dal Bhopal leader, Sushil Sudele, has to say about the same.

Reportedly, the sect workers have demanded that the show’s name be changed from Aashram. Sudele, in his statement, said the shooting will not be allowed to go on in the state otherwise.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Bajrang Dal workers on Sunday vandalised the shooting sets of the Prakash Jha web series and even threw ink at the director. The sect’s Bhopal leader Sushil Sudele released a statement about the Aashram 3 set vandalism saying, “We want the film industry to be promoted here in Madhya Pradesh. People should get employment, but this land should not be used to humiliate Hindu samaj. In the earlier instalment of the series, it was shown that women are exploited inside Ashram, is it so? Stop defaming Hindus and if he wants to gain popularity then why not name any other religion and see the number of protests that happen.”

An irked Bajrang Dal leader Sushil Surhele told NDTV, “They made Aashram 1, Aashram 2 and were shooting Aashram 3 here. Prakash Jha showed in Ashram that the guru was abusing women. Does he have the guts to make such a film on a church or madrasa? Who does he think he is?”

The report further states that whole destroying the Aashram 3 set the workers shouted “Prakash Jha Murdabad”, “Bobby Deol Murdabad” and “Jai Shri Ram”. He added, “Bajrang Dal challenges him, we won’t let him make this film. So far we have just blackened Prakash Jha’s face. We are looking for Bobby Deol. He should learn something from his brother (Sunny Deol). He made such patriotic movies.”

Vehicles of the shooting party were stopped and the Bajrang Dal workers pelted stones at them, leaving some crew members injured. The police said no one was fatally injured and appropriate action will be taken against those responsible for Sunday’s vandalism.

Talking about Ashram, Bobby Deol plays the role of Baba Nirala – a godman and a conman. The first season was released in August 2020 on MX player. Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side was released on the same platform on November 11, 2020, and currently Aashram 3 is in the making. Previously, Aashram’s first brush with controversy was when a Jodhpur court in 2020 issued notice to Bobby Deol and Prakash Jha after an advocate moved the court claiming that the series hurts religious sentiments. Rajasthan Police earlier booked the makers of the series for allegedly promoting discrimination against SC/STs.

