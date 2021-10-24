Veteran TV star Sudhaa Chandran has been on the news lately after she recently tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her video where she complained about the inconvenience she faced by the CISF. Post her complaint went viral, the airport authorities were quick to issue an apology to the actress and claimed they’ll immediately take necessary action. In an interview, the actress has opened up about the issue.

For the unversed, the actor-dancer was travelling to another city from Mumbai, while she was completing her security check at the Mumbai airport, the actress was asked to remove her prosthetic limb, the incident irked her and she shared a video urging PM to issue a special card for specially challenged senior citizens.

Post her video, CISF issued an apology in which they claimed “prosthetics are to be removed for security checks only under exceptional circumstances,” talking about the same, Sudhaa Chandran told ETimes, “That day, CISF officers particularly called me and admitted that there is no such rule and there is nothing like insistence of opening of a prosthetics as it is only done under exceptional circumstances and we don’t fall under that category. But it becomes very humiliating and embarrassing when few of them say – ‘Aap humko nahi samjhaye ETD karna hai ya nahi, humko pata hai, jara uper uthaeye, humko dekhne dijiye.’ What nonsense is this? If you have a procedure, follow it, things will be easier. Why are we complicating matters and humiliating people without reason?”

Sudhaa Chandran adds, “You know it becomes very embarrassing at times for a woman. What do they want me to do, pull down my pyjamas and show my artificial limb to them? Or do they want me to not wear a costume, where I can’t show my limb, or do they want me to just wear skirts and open up instantly when they ask me to do it?”

Further, the actress feels that it’s their duty and they’re just following orders however she thinks that there should be a way so there’s no embarrassment. The actress asserts she received several messages and calls from people who have faced similar issues.

Meanwhile, immediately after her complaint, Sudhaa Chandran received a call from CISF officials along with a message from, Mr Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Minister of Civil Aviation who personally apologised to the actress-dancer, she said, “I am so happy that they are acting on it in less than 24 hours of me posting the video. Mr Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Minister of Civil Aviation, sent me a message with an apology and said that he will personally look into the matter so none of us will have an issue, going forward. I am extremely happy that our ministers are connecting with the common man. Also, I want to thank Mr Scindia, Mr Gopal Shetty- who is an MP and all the CISF officials for taking immediate action about my concern.”

