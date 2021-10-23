If there’s one show that we have been watching for years and still haven’t gotten bored of it is Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. From the stellar cast to the amazing storyline, fans can’t get enough of the characters of the show. In a new interview, Aasif Sheikh who plays Vibhuti Narayan on the show opened up on his children’s views on his acting skills and it is worth a read. Scroll below to read the scoop!

The actor recently got recognised by the World Book Of Records London for performing more than 300 different characters in a single running television show.

In a conversation with ETimes, Aasif Sheikh opened up on playing different characters in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai and said, “I never thought I would end up playing so many characters on one show. The writers knew that I could pull it off and that’s how we started. I have now crossed 300.”

When asked if it gets monotonous to play the same role in a show for six years, Aasif Sheikh said, “Yes, it can get very monotonous to play one character for years, which is why it should have different shades. Fortunately, donning different looks and playing different characters worked well for me. Even now when I get bored, I tell my director that let’s bring in something new, it’s getting a little boring.”

The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor further said, “I also believe in reinventing myself. I watch global content and bring in variations in my craft and new things. I want to keep my audience amused and that will keep them hooked to me. Besides, comedy is not an easy genre. And one disadvantage is that I don’t have a comic face; my children tell me, ‘Papa looking at you, nobody can tell that you can make people laugh.’”

We will kind of disagree here, Aasif is an amazing actor and his character of ‘Vibhuti Narayan’ is one of the most interesting on-screen characters we have witnessed on television in years.

What are your thoughts on Aasif Sheikh’s children commenting on his comic face? Tell us in the comments below.

