Since the first episode of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, the show has successfully grabbed the audience’s attention for its quirky storyline and hilarious characters. Actor Aasif Sheikh who plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the show has been honoured with the certificate from the World Book of Records, London for crossing 300 characters in the comedy show.

The actor is known for his perfect timing and acting prowess. Before the daily soap, the actor has been part of several prominent projects but seems like his hard work in the show has finally paid off.

Sharing the great news, Aasif Sheikh took to his Instagram and shared his achievement with his admirers, posing with the World Book of Records certificate, the actor wrote, “Thank you guys for making it happen. Crossed 300 different characters in bhabhiji ghar par hai.”

Soon after he shared the post, Aasif Sheikh’s fans started showering love for the actor, his Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai former co-star Saumya Tandon who played his wife’s role, Anita, wrote, “Huge Congratulations, no one else deserves this more than you. It’s all the years of hard work, labour of love and passion for your craft. Super proud.”

The actor is currently on cloud nine after being honoured with the World Book of Records, sharing his happiness, the actor told ETimes, “I am feeling very elated that the World Book of Records, London has acknowledged me. It’s like setting a record, so I am definitely feeling very happy. I never told anyone that I played so many characters on the show. Now on, they’ll get to know that I’ve done 300 plus characters in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. I feel more responsible because people have showered me with love, showed their faith in me, and as an actor, it’s my duty to not disappoint them.”

Talking about his favourite character from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Aasif Sheikh added, “I have played several characters but out of all, the ‘kabbadiwala’ character is my favourite. There was a lot of humour in it and we enjoyed also.”

Aasif started his acting journey with India’s first TV serial Hum Log in 1984. He then went on to appear in a number of TV shows and Bollywood films.

