Before entering the Bigg Boss 15 house, Jay Bhanushali shot for Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh hosted Ladies vs Gentlemen. Recently a promo surfaced online where Jay and Jasmin Bhasin are seen having a heated argument. The Naagin star goes on to take a dig at the actor’s marriage with Mahhi Vij. Now, Jasmin claims she said those things as a joke and blamed the makers for cutting the promo very badly.

In the show, the Dhamaal actor asked what percentage of men think they are better at decision making than women. Jasmin claims that it is an ‘ego massage’ for men and wants to put forth their authority. Jay responds to her, saying that women cook food only after asking their husband and said, “Woh bhi pooch ke banati hai, ‘Kya khaoge?’

However, seems like, Jasmin Bhasin wasn’t happy with Jay Bhanushali’s response and she can be heard saying, “Yeh apni biwi ki frustration iss show pe utaarta hai (He is taking out the frustration he feels because of his wife on this show),” and adds, “Teri badkismati hai teri biwi aisi hai (It’s your misfortune that your wife is like this).”

In the promo, Jay Bhanushali looked shocked after hearing Jasmin Bhasin’s comment. However, the actress has now clarified her statement and said it’s just a ‘bad editing.’

She tweeted, “To the people writing about my remark on Mahi on @FlipkartVideo show, it was a fun and funny remark jo hum mazaak mein bol rahe they because jay and I were in a debate and unfortunately it was a bad edit. I absolutely love jay and Mahi. Best couple I know and I just love them.”

Many thought Jasmin’s remark might irk Jay Bhanushali’s wife Mahhi Vij, but she doesn’t seem offended, and wrote, “Tu meri jaan tu kuch bhi bol sakti hai. Haq hai tera mujhpe tara ki (You are my darling, you can say anything. You have a right on me and Tara).”

Tu meri jaan tu kuch bhi bol sakti hai Haq hai tera mujhpe tara ki 🥰🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/4BNNm513f1 — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) October 19, 2021

