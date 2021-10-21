After Aryan Khan was denied bail yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Arthur Road Jail on Thursday to meet his son. This marks his first public appearance since Aryan’s arrest earlier this month. Now the latest report reveals that the father-son duo had an emotional meeting. Scroll down to know more.

Aryan and 7 others including Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika and Vikrant Chhokar were detained from the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on the night of October 2. A day later, they were arrested by the NCB.

As reported by India Today, two jail guards were present when Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan had a meeting inside the visitation section of the jail. The two spoke on the intercom as a grill and glass wall was a barrier between them. The area was vacant at the time SRK visited due to security reasons.

The report further, citing an unnamed source in jail, revealed that the father-son duo had an emotional conversation for nearly 15-18 minutes. Khan was allowed to meet his son for 20 minutes but he spent only 18 minutes. During the conversation, SRK asked Aryan whether he was eating well. To which he said he is not liking the jail food.

Shah Rukh Khan then asked the jail authorities whether Aryan Khan can have home-cooked food, the officials told Shah Rukh Khan they must get special permission from the court.

King Khan tried to give strength to his son during the conversation. The report stated that the jail officials refused to share any further details about the meeting.

Meanwhile, another report from Bar and Bench revealed that the court has now moved Aryan Khan’s bail hearing to 26 October following his counsel approached the Bombay High Court to seek bail in the drugs case.

