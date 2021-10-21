A lot is happening after NCB’s raid on a Mumbai-Goa cruise ship. On 2nd October, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Merchant and others were arrested. All are yet to get bail and we can already see strong reactions from all corners.

Aryan and all others have been lodged in Arthur Road jail. Arrested in a drug case, all are under judicial custody. Speaking about Arbaaz, his father Aslam Merchant shared his concern for his son. He even shared his scary experience of a video call with his son.

Talking to Times Of India, Arbaaz Merchant’s father said, “I really don’t know how my son is and I don’t know what is happening inside the jail. I don’t even know who is he staying within the barrack and what kind of people are around him. Besides, when I did get a chance to speak on video call last week, for just three minutes, I could see the fright on his face. I could feel his voice choking when he pleaded to me, ‘Pappa get us out of here, were are innocent. His chocked voice and fright has scared me and I am worried about my son’s security.”

“I know my son is innocent and we are still waiting for permission to get the CCTV footage of the cruise terminal from the night when Arbaaz and Aryan were detained. One thing I need to clarify here is my son is not vaccinated, nor did have an RTPCR test certificate on the night of the incident. He surely was not going to jeopardise thousands of lives on the cruise. I don’t want to elaborate this point any further,” Aslam Merchant added.

He even informed that they’ll be knocking on the doors of Bombay High Court for Arbaaz Merchant’s bail.

