Back in July, Karan Johar announced his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He previously directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil back in 2016. This time, he’ll be directing the duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt along with other veterans.

After the colourful announcement in Karan Johar style, the film is back in news but due to one unusual thing. Reportedly, a snake was seen on the set of the movie. The entire team was in panic mode for some time.

As of now, the team of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is shooting at Unchagaon fort situated near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. At the very start of the schedule, crew members saw a snake at the shooting location. The reptile was quickly caught and released in a nearby forest area. Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are shooting at the location. Ranveer Singh and Dharmendra are expected to join soon.

Karan Johar is shooting for a wedding sequence at the given location.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar recently confessed that he’ll be starting his much-talked-about project Takht, after completing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

While talking to Film Companion, Karan said, “I am going to make that movie right after Rocky Aur Rani. I can’t let that get away. That film is a piece of my heart. It’s got two and a half years of my prep work on it. We were preparing to go. I still remember we were starting on April 24 when the pandemic hit us in March. The film was so vast, voluminous and on a large scale, that on a daily basis, it needed a thousand people on set. It was that kind of film.”

