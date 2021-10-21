Seems like Shah Rukh Khan’s luck is not on his side, as his son Aryan Khan’s bail plea was rejected for the third time on Wednesday. Today morning, SRK was spotted at the Arthur Road jail to meet his son and the court has now decided to conduct the next bail hearing on Tuesday.

The star kid was caught during the NCB raid on October 2, along with seven others, including, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika and Vikrant Chhokar. All the accused were charged with offences under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

As per Bar and Bench, the court has now moved Aryan Khan’s bail hearing to 26 October, Tuesday, after his counsel approached the Bombay High Court to seek bail in the drugs case.

While rejecting Aryan Khan’s bail plea, special NDPS court said there is a possibility that he could “tamper with evidence” or “commit a similar offence while on bail”. They also claimed that Aryan was also involved in unlawful drug activities in the past.

According to reports by India Today, an insider from the Arthur Road Jail revealed that Aryan Khan was very upset after he was informed that the special NDPS court had rejected his bail application on Wednesday.

A court order reads, “There is ample evidence in the form of WhatsApp chats of accused no. 1 (Aryan Khan) with foreign national and unknown persons dealing in drugs. There is a reference of hard drugs and bulk quantity in WhatsApp chats which cannot be meant for consumption, with unknown persons who are suspected to be part of international drug racket.”

Netizens along with Bollywood fraternities like Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Farah Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, Preity Zinta among others have shown their support towards Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan and many claims the star kid deserves bail.

