Sambhavna Seth Feels Bollywood Actresses Should 'Act Appropriately As A Wife' To Be A Good One, Thoughts?

Actress and social media influencer Sambhavna Seth says that stardom doesn’t work inside the house. A star has to leave her ego and attitude outside for a relationship to work.

Advertisement

Sambhavna Seth is collaborating with her husband Avinash Dwivedi for the first time on a music video titled ‘Chand’ dedicated to Karva Chauth, which falls on October 24 this year.

Advertisement

When asked if Bollywood actresses makes good wives, Sambhavna said, “One should be a wife in the house; stardom doesn’t work there. One must act appropriately as a wife, then only will the relationship work out, but it won’t if you throw your weight around, or show your attitude. After marriage, actresses must also lead their lives the same way as regular people do.”

Talking about her first music video with her husband, Sambhavna Seth said, “I was scared as Avinash is an amazing actor; he is quite a perfectionist and professional. He does his homework, he works on his look and other elements, but I am quite spontaneous, so I was scared to work with him.”

Avinash turned out to be just as she had expected. Sambhavna said: “Avinash was composed during the shoot and I was nervous because emoting on-screen is difficult for me. I can dance easily, but emotional stuff is tough for me.”

Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit Music Company have produced the video for Karva Chauth. Talking about the timing, Sambhavna said, “It may be releasing on Karva Chauth, but let me assure you, the song will come in handy on any occasion.”

Striking a personal note, Sambhavna said she planned to pamper herself on Karva Chauth. “I observe Karva Chauth every year without fail. I do the whole nine yards that day, get mehndi done and organise the right outfit. I pamper myself properly, I think I look like the full moon of Karva Chauth. It’s one day in the year when girls get to dress up properly. Husbands must appreciate it because we keep the fast of them.”

Must Read: Vishal Dadlani Breaks Silence On Why Didn’t Return To Indian Idol: “I Am Expensive As A Judge”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube