Bigg Boss 15 is in its 3rd week and till now the audience have seen link-ups, arguments and physical aggression, the latest season never fails to impress viewers as contestants are seen doing anything and everything. Recently, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Jay Bhanushali competed in the captaincy task and the choreographer emerged as the winner. Now as per the latest reports, the new captain has saved his OTT BFF along with Akasa Singh.

Last night the show makers shocked everyone after they conducted a surprise mid-week eviction. With the ‘aapsi-sehmati’ of contestants, Bigg Boss asked them to choose 2 housemates who have contributed the least in the house, shockingly, Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya were shown the exit door but netizens argue it was an unfair decision.

Post Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya’s eviction, as a captain Nishant Bhat was given a chance to nominate contestants. Interestingly, Bhat saved Pratik Sehajpal and Akasa Singh, while everyone got nominated, including, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian.

Although Nishant Bhat’s first priority was actor Karan Kundrra, it seems like the choreographer betrayed him along with Shamita Shetty and chose Pratik Sehajpal, while he saved Akasa Singh solely because the singer is Pratik’s close friend in Bigg Boss 15 house.

Even netizens are shocked with the captain’s decision, as many thought he’ll definitely save Kundrra or Shetty.

Meanwhile, netizens also called out makers recently after they evicted Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya in the shocking mid-week eviction, many termed it as unfair and slammed makers for the same. Now fans of Donal and Vidhi are demanding to bring them back, while everyone thinks Simba Nagpal and Akasa Singh deserve to get ousted from Bigg Boss 15.

