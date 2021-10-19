Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed an undeniable level of aggression this season. The housemates and junglewasis are often at loggerheads. Other times, there are personal equations that see a heated turn. In the latest video, fans have noticed Vishal Kotian allegedly pulling Afsana Khan by her hair. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kamya Punjabi and other viewers are in disbelief.

As most know, the junglewasis have to gather pieces of the map, assemble them and create a track in order to get an entry into the main house. Every time Bigg Boss sends some pieces, there’s a massive fight in the house in order to acquire it by either of the sides.

Fans have noticed something unusual in one of the clips. As the Bigg Boss 15 contestants fight to gather a piece of the map, Vishal Kotian could be seen dragging Afsana Khan by force. In a close look up, many have noticed that the singer was being allegedly pulled by her hair.

As Afsana Khan fans shared the video on Twitter, Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacted to the same. She tweeted, “This one is disgusting. Sometimes we dont know the other side of the coin.”

Kamya Punjabi also reacted to the video and wrote, “Oh no…it’s disgusting as hell! Why wasn’t this pointed out ? Shi shi shi @ColorsTV #BiggBoss15.”

Netizens too slammed the act by Vishal Kotian and expressed their disappointment on Bigg Boss 15 makers as they did not take any action against it.

A user wrote, “Many things happened in just one scene … but why #biggboss didnt take any action on that.”

“Yes Kamya totally disgusting..but every one is doing or involved in the same.. so y is big boss allowing y don’t they stop such a thing in the middle,” wrote another.

Another commented, “Shamita nd vishal both are disgusting in the show.”

“Disgusting..Vishal ..Afsana ne baut galt chize boli…but yar this was so disgusting of Vishal. Very unhappy from salman atleast he should be bashed Shamita for bringing scissor or vishal for doing this But no..makers ne 8/10 MG walo ko safe krna..unki tarrif hori wkw par. Wah,” a user mentioned.

Many others claimed that Vishal Kotian actually was dragging Afsana Khan by her shoulder! Truth is yet to be known!

