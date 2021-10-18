Bigg Boss OTT was slammed for its ‘Splitsvilla’ content. We saw Nishant Bhatt and Moose Jattana, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin stick to each other. Bigg Boss 15 is already a major success with contestants like Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash amongst others. Will the show now witness a new twist with Anusha Dandekar and Raqesh entering the house? Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

Previously, we informed you about how Raqesh had some pending work commitments. He was approached by BB15 makers but wasn’t sure about entering the house. Anusha, on the other hand, had released a statement saying she will not be entering the show.

Advertisement

Now, the latest reports suggest that Anusha Dandekar and Raqesh Bapat will enter the house as wild-card contestants. For the unversed, Karan Kundrra had dated the actress for about 6 years. He was accused of cheating on her. Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty will be really happy to see her newfound love in the house. But will that happen?

It is also being said that Anusha Dandekar has been offered a huge sum to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house. One expects Raqesh Bapat to enter the house at some point but if Dandekar enters, Karan Kundrra may witness a huge roadblock in his journey!

Previously, Anusha took to Instagram and denied the news of being a part of Bigg Boss 15. She wrote, “Hey, everyone I just wanna come here and tell you all that I am not going on Bigg Boss and I never was. And I don’t know why they keep writing about it. And I just wanna tell you here have a great day. I am NOOOOT GOING ON BIGG BOSS. Please stop writing about it (sic).”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Here’s The Real Reason Why Show Went Off-Air, Host Reveals Feeling ‘Helpless’ & ‘Irritated’



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube