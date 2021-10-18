Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are quite active on social media. They love sharing some BTS pictures and memories on Instagram. One such is Tanmay Vekaria who recently shared a throwback picture that also has Amit Bhatt, Dilip Joshi and other TMKOC actors.

It’s not from the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets, but we can see many TMKOC actors in it. Tracing back to 2007, we can easily spot Dilip Joshi, Ambika Ranjankar (Komal Hathi) and Nilesh Bhatt in the picture alongside Tanmay. The picture, as revealed by Tanmay, is from the Australian tour of their play ‘Daya Bhai Dodh Daya’.

Here’s the picture:

As we mentioned at the start, the picture also features our beloved Amit Bhatt and spotting him in it is a real task. To help you, let us reveal to you that the person standing in the right corner (yellow shirt) is Amit. A tedious task to do!

Reacting to the picture, Ambika Ranjankar writes, “Most memorable trip, most memorable play and best team till date.”

Meanwhile, talking about Tanmay Vekaria’s part in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actor shot to fame with his Bagha character. His Bagha is one of the most loved characters from the show. But not many would be aware that even before taking up the role of Bagha, Tanmay played several characters in the show.

During the initial years of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tanmay Vekaria had made four special appearances. He played a teacher in Tapu’s school strike storyline and a Rickshaw puller in Dr. Hathi’s entry storyline. He was also seen as maid Rukmini’s husband. Also, he was seen as a taxi driver when for the first time, Mayur Vakani (Sundarlal) entered the show.

