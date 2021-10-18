Lately, Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan Khan and the entire family is gaining tremendous support from the people in the entertainment industry. Now, add Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah to that list.

On 2nd October, Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB in the drugs case. Even though no drugs were recovered from Aryan and drug consumption hasn’t been proved, he is still in the custody and is yet to get bail. Many among celebs believe that there’s no substance in the case and Aryan deserves bail. Krushna and Kashmera too recently extended support to Shah Rukh and his family.

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah were recently asked about their views on the Aryan Khan case. Krushna said, “Bas main yeh hi chahta hoon ki sab jaldi solve ho aur takleef na ho Aryan ko kisi bhi cheez ki. Humari bhi sympathy hai and, we want Shah Rukh bhai ko aur torture na ho, takleef aur na di jaaye (I just want everything to be resolved soon and I hope Aryan does not have to face any kind of difficulties. They have our sympathy and we want Shah Rukh Khan to not be tortured or put through hardships anymore).”

Kashmera Shah too share her thoughts as she said, “I wish the same. Abhi hum parents hai (We are parents too), so we understand na. I really feel for Shah Rukh and Gauri. I hope everything gets solved very fast and easily.”

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan has been denied bail thrice and is currently in custody at Arthur Road jail. The next hearing is scheduled on 20th October. During such tough times, Bollywood actors like Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Pooja Bhatt and others have shown their support to Shah Rukh Khan.

