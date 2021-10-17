The news of Aryan Khan being arrested by NCB officials has been making headlines for many days. The incident happened on 2nd October in a drug raid on the Mumbai-Goa bound cruise ship. It was claimed that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son was a special guest on the ship and was the only one without a boarding pass.

The actor’s son was kept under NCB’s custody before his custody was handed over to the police. He is currently behind bars in the Arthur Road Jail where it has been reported that he won’t be receiving any special treatment.

As per recent reports, it looks like Aryan Khan and his other inmates arrested on the ship are receiving a counselling session in the prison. For those who don’t know, the actor’s son was arrested along with 7 other people including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

During his counselling session, Aryan Khan has promised the NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede that he will make him proud one day.

The counsellors for Aryan’s session were Sameer Wankhede and some NGO workers. In the same session, he also vowed that he will work for the betterment of society. Along with this, he also promised that he will be away from all the wrong paths in his life.

Once he is released, Aryan has promised to work for the “social and financial uplift of the poor and downtrodden” and never take any steps that will bring him into the wrong light, an official told to PTI, as per many media reports. As per the official, the star kid also said, “I will do something that will make you proud of me.”

In the meantime, Aryan Khan‘s bail plea has been dismissed a couple of times. His next hearing is set to be heard on the 20th of October in a special court that handles matters related to the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) act.

