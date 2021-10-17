Shehnaaz Gill is winning hearts with her latest release Honsla Rakh. Also starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal in lead roles, the film is receiving rave reviews from critics and at the box office too, the film has taken a fantastic start. Joining the long list of praisers is TV actress Kavita Kaushik.

Sidharth Shukla passed away in September and since then, Shehnaaz was in deep trauma. Fans have been pouring in support for Shehnaaz and were eagerly waiting for the actress to return to normal. After staying out of the media’s eyes for over a month, the actress recently stepped outside to promote the film, and now, she’s receiving praises from all corners.

Praising Shehnaaz Gill’s performance in her newly released Honsla Rakh, Kavita Kaushik tweeted, “Above everything, @ishehnaaz_gill as an actress is top notch, each layer of emotion performed so perfectly that several veterans can take notes, Here is an abhinetri to watch out for in future who will deliver memorable characters! Honsla Rakh kudiye.”

Above everything, @ishehnaaz_gill as an actress is top notch, each layer of emotion performed so perfectly that several veterans can take notes, Here is an abhinetri to watch out for in future who will deliver memorable characters!

Honsla Rakh kudiye 😘 — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) October 16, 2021

Talking about the box office performance of Honsla Rakh, the film opened with a collection of 2.50* crores. It’s said to be one of the biggest openings for a Punjabi film.

Meanwhile, even though Shehnaaz Gill has decided to start a new life and get back to work, she is reportedly suffering from episodes of crying. A report in Bollywoodlife reads, “She (Shehnaaz) is trying hard to stay strong but when reality strikes, she realises that her world has crumbled. She has lost the spunk and spark that she is known for.”

During the promotions of Honsla Rakh, Diljit Dosanjh and other team members took care of her and gave her space when required.

