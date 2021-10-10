Advertisement

It’s been a month since the entertainment industry lost its one of the most talented souls Sidharth Shukla. His death was a shock for many as he was just 40 when he passed away after suffering a heart attack. More than anyone, his alleged lady love Shehnaaz Gill was the most affected. After a month, the actress-singer has now resumed work, beginning with Honsla Rakh promotions.

The Veham songstress will be making her big screen debut opposite Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Her fans are super happy as they finally got to see her after weeks as she was grieving Sidharth’s passing away.

Advertisement

An interview of Shehnaaz Gill is going viral where the singer and Diljit Dosanjh are talking about their film, Honsla Rakh, however, when the interviewer asks her who was similar to her when it comes to having fun on sets, Shehnaaz responds, “Daljit Thind (producer), he protected me a lot during the shoot. He would see if I was talking to someone suspicious because it’s my nature to treat everyone equally and I don’t judge people so I talk to everyone.”

Shehnaaz Gill adds, “Of course, I can analyse people but I talk to everyone, so he (producer Daljit Thind) would tell me how much to engage with whom. I really liked the fact that they would guide me and I could see that their advice held truth.”

Adding to that, Diljit Dosanjh quips, “Shehnaaz kisi bhi bacche ko 2 minute mein chup kra sakt hai,” she used to say, “bet lagao paise do abhi baccha chup karke dikahti hun.”

Shehnaazgill :

Diljit and team ne mujhe bohooot protect krke rakha tha.

Diljit : Shehnaaz kisibhi baccheko 2 min m chup kra saktihe#ShehnaazGill#HonslaRakh pic.twitter.com/OqNCT75DAQ — Mahim.ajju❤️🤟 (@Mahim_Ajju1) October 9, 2021

Seeing her laughing, smiling and having a fun conversation with Diljit Dosanjh in the interview, her followers showered love and praised her for fulfilling work commitments as everything related to her occupation came to a standstill post-Sidharth Shukla’s death. According to reports the singer has also travelled internationally to complete her remaining shoot.

Although, Shehnaaz Gill was a famous Punjabi singer, her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house was loved by many and her cute equation with the Balika Vadhu star grabbed many eyeballs.

Must Read: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 To Continue Without Erica Fernandes? #NoEricaNoKRPKAB Trends As Fans Break The Internet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube