Advertisement

The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 15 with Salman Khan was full of fun, masala and some revelations. However, it was Pratik Sehajpal who was at the centre of attention for his actions in the first week, even the host was seen blasting at him for his behaviour. However, former BB winner Gauahar Khan comes out in support of Pratik.

In the first week itself audience saw a lot of fights and arguments in the house, the former Splitsvilla contestant broke Junglewasis bathroom lock after they tried to grab his luggage. At the same time, Vidhi Pandya was taking a bath inside and the Tiger actor was furious about the same.

Advertisement

Post Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, actor Gauahar Khan tweeted in favour of Pratik Sehajpal and questioned Salman Khan for his comments, she wrote, “Galti sabse hoti hai (everyone commits a mistake), but to write off one’s career n state that he will only hop from one reality show to other can be very discouraging for someone young ..yes pratik is aggressive In his game plan but i truly hope gets better at his behaviour, ! #bb15 #genuineplayeratleast.”

Galti sabse hoti hai , but to write off one’s career n state that he will only hop from one reality show to other can be very discouraging for someone young 😢..yes pratik is aggressive In his game plan but i truly hope gets better at his behaviour, ! #bb15 #genuineplayeratleast — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 9, 2021

On the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan showed his aggression towards Pratik Sehajpal, he lashed him for his inappropriate behaviour like breaking glass and damaging other Bigg Boss properties. Along with other contestants some netizens were unhappy with his actions.

Salman even went to claim that he’s looking like a fool doing such things, he said, “Agar meri maa, meri behen bathroom mein hoti tabbhi mai yeh karta kya? Game ke liye? Game is above mother and sister? Vidhi chahti toh aapki dhajiya udadeti. Agar meri behan hoti toh main aapki maa *****”

In another tweet Gauahar Khan wrote, “Par taala toh andar se lagta hai naa ??? Nahaane ke liye insaan andar se lock karte hain , baahar se kundi nikaalna toh andar ka lock kaise khulta hai ??? Aise toh bahar se knock karne se bhi kaii baar darwaaza khul jata hai … #Mudda”

Par taala toh andar se lagta hai naa ??? Nahaane ke liye insaan andar se lock karte hain , baahar se kundi nikaalna toh andar ka lock kaise khulta hai ??? Aise toh bahar se knock karne se bhi kaii baar darwaaza khul jata hai … #Mudda — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 9, 2021

However, her tweet didn’t go down well with some netizens as they tried to make her understand the point, check out the tweets:

First watch the episode, he wasn’t breaking a lock , he was removing the latch which was on the door , it was not locked ! Half information is the problem https://t.co/cWqvyBUzZh — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 9, 2021

Oh come on , when ppl knock from outside as friends playing pranks that’s more dangerous! N that’s been done in many many seasons ! Pls watchhhhhh . https://t.co/xS2DRqUao4 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 9, 2021

Meanwhile, there are reports making rounds on the internet about Sahil Shroff’s eviction from the first week of Bigg Boss 15. However, nothing has been confirmed yet and we just have to wait until tonight’s episode to know the reality.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma To Make A Comeback On Big Screen, Dates Being Worked Out?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube