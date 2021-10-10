Advertisement

Zeeshan Khan, who gained fame for wearing a bathrobe to the airport, recently made the headlines when he made his relationship with Reyhna Pandit official with a kiss. In a recent conversation, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant got candid about facing the casting couch.

While recalling his ‘casting couch’ experience, the BBOTT contestant spoke about a casting director asking him to take off his pants after he stripped his t-shirt and more. Read on to know all he said below.

Advertisement

While on Zoom’s By Invite Only, Zeeshan Khan got candid about his casting couch experience. Revealing a casting director of a ‘really nice production house’ called him to his office for a meeting, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant said, “So, he calls me there and he is like, ‘You know what, this guy is like a college baddie, so I want to see how physically fit you are. Can you take your T-shirt off?’ I was like, ‘Okay, I am cool with that.’ I take my T-shirt off. After that, he is like, ‘I want to see your legs because a lot of people work only on their upper body and not their lower body’.”

Zeeshan Khan added that he understood something was amiss at this point and told the casting director that he was not comfortable stripping. “He is like, ‘Arre yaar, ab toh samajh hi gaya hoga tu (You must have understood by now)’. I am like, ‘Main samajh gaya (I understood) sir, but I am not one of those people. I will give an audition, I would love to work with you and I still want to, I am not bothered about all of this.’”

He added, “He (then) goes on to tell me, ‘Tujhe pata hai, yeh hi seat par aake bohot saare log baithe hai (You know, so many people sat in the same seat where you are sitting today and look where they are now).’” The former-OTT contestant added that the casting director went on to name a few stars and claimed that he was responsible for their success. The actor told him that it was their choice, and he would not want to resort to a compromise. The casting director then told him that many say no at first, only to come back a month later, willing to do anything to get work.

Zeeshan Khan concluded talking about this by saying that he ‘won’t be able to sleep at night peacefully’ if he got projects based on ‘anything else’ other than merit. He stated that he would be happy “living a very simple life, doing a very simple job” if things did not work out.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Kapil Sharma Was Slammed With Comments Like “Daaru Pee Pee Ke Face Phoola Hua Hai…” Post Backing ‘Drug-Free India’ Campaign

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube