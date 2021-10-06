Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan has made his relationship with girlfriend Reyhna Pandit official!

Taking to social media to share an intimate picture of the two sharing a sweet kiss, in an elaborate post Zeeshan shared,”From my bestfriend to being the love of my life, from my happiness to being my peace of mind! You are everything i wished for and more! Each second i spend with you, every breath i take in your presence fills my heart with a love that’s only described in fairytales!”

Zeeshan Khan added, “And yes i know there are people who have their doubts and feel this sort of love cant be true, but hey people usually dont believe what they think they cant have! And i wish everyone feels the love we do, coz somethin soo magical is nothing less than a fairytale! ‘YOU ARE MY GIRL AND IMMA TELL THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD, TELL EVERYBODY THAT YOURE MYYYYYYY GIRL! I LOVE YOU BABY BUNS!❤⚘”.

Zeeshan Khan and Reyhna Pandit seem to be the hottest new couple in the television world at the moment and are definitely ruling the space with this heartwarming moment, which no doubt is being loved by the couple’s fans and wellwishers.

