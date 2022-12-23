The drama in Bigg Boss house refuses to fade. at this moment the contestants are all fighting to stay in the game and there are sparks as expected. Turn out now OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan has come out in support of good friend Tina Datta.

Lashing out at Tina’s co contestant and rival Sreejita De, Zeeshan took to his instagram to put out a strong message on where the feminists are, because of Sreejita’s nasty comments towards Tina.

Zeeshan even went onto say,”I know Tina and she is definitely nothing like what Sreejita is saying! It’s sad to see such lies and a character assassination happening of a female on national television! Truly disgusted with such language being spoken by a woman towards another woman!”.

Bigg Boss fans and viewers have also supported Zeeshan’s support towards Tina, lashing out at Sreejita themselves for her uncalled for remarks for Tina on the show.

