Sanaya Irani is one of the most popular faces on television. She has been a part of some of the most liked daily soaps including Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Miley Jab Hum Tum to name a few. In a new interview, the beauty has opened up on receiving mean comments in her teenage years on her white complexion and being called by names like ‘white cockroach’ and ‘lizard’.

Sanaya also heard a Gujarati family calling her a ‘monkey’ looking at her physical appearance.

In a conversation with Zoom, Sanaya Irani opened up on people commenting on her white complexion and said, “When I was in a boarding school in Ooty… I am really fair, if everybody has noticed, and I was ten times fairer then. I was looked at differently in that school. People looked at me and said ‘white cockroach’ or ‘lizard’.”

Sanaya Irani continued and said, “I heard a Gujarati family once say, ‘She looks like a monkey’. They were saying it in Gujarati but I knew Gujarati, they didn’t know that. We were in school, eating ice cream and they were like ‘look at her’ because I had red cheeks, red nose, all of that. They were like, ‘She looks like a monkey.’ So, for me, when people looked at me, I always connected it to ‘they are going to say something weird about me.’”

Sanaya as a teenager has always stood out in the crowd because of her appearance and wanted to blend in with others. It’s not so bad honestly, she’s pretty the way she is and enjoys a huge fan following on social media with 2 million followers on Instagram.

What are your thoughts on Sanaya Irani being called by names during her teenage years because of her physical appearance? Tell us in the space below.

