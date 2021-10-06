Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla fans wake up to his name and sleep with a smile remembering his face. It’s unfortunate that we cannot even see the actor anymore but the memories keep us going. His close friend Kushal Tandon was recently asked to describe Shehnaaz Gill and the answer is leaving SidNaaz fans teary-eyed. Read on for details.

It was just yesterday that Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla was trending on Twitter. It happened after Sana’s Honsla Rakh co-star Shinde Grewal shared BTS videos from sets. It featured them playing a fun game that guessed a character based on some questions. The verdict came out as the ‘Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla’ and the actress was seen blushing.

Recently, Kushal Tandon conducted an AMA session on his Twitter profile. A fan asked him, “Would you like to work with Shehnaaz Gill in the future? One would for her?”

To this, Kushal Tandon responded, “Dost ki jaan thi, hai aur reheghi” By dost, the actor seemed to be hinting at the late Sidharth Shukla. This surely left us emotional. We wish we could see SidNaaz blooming their sizzling chemistry all over again!

Check out the tweet below:

Dost ki jaan thi, hain our reheghi 🧿 https://t.co/FY0qEvaHda — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) October 4, 2021

As expected, Sidharth Shukla and Sana fans took over the comment section and their responses were heartbreaking!

A user wrote, “Ahhhh goosebumps mannn my babyyyy, they don’t deserve this… Nooo.. they don’t…shadi krni thi yrrr dono ne, khushi khushi rhna tha.. ye sab nhi hona tha… Bahut unfair hai ye.. bahutttttt… I can’t, it’s hurting… sooo muchhhhh.”

Another wrote, “Can v hv sid once more?? Can’t spend a moment without remembering him… Pls Sana ka khayal rakhna… She is of my age… N I knw wht she has bn undergoing… Sid pls come bck atleast once…”

“Beautiful n perfect lines frm beautiful Two heartsn pure soul…mr kushal Tandon by which u made cry n emotional to ur friend’s million fans…u r good hearted alwaz…that’s y alwaz proud of u…keep shining,” wrote a user.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

