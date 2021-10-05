Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill has entirely cut off from the outside world ever since Sidharth Shukla passed away. She has been devastated and finding it difficult to come to terms with the huge loss. While the late actor’s mom has been supporting her, Honsla Rakh directors have confirmed that she will be back to work soon. Amidst it all, a post is going viral which is termed as her first since the incident. Scroll below for all the details.

Sidharth passed away on 2nd September. Sana was visibly devastated when she arrived at the funeral. Pictures of her performing some rituals even surfaced on the internet. Several friends from the Industry gave updates on her present condition.

One has been waiting for Shehnaaz Gill to speak up ever since Sidharth Shukla’s demise. She has not made any public appearance. In fact, she did not even promote the trailer of her upcoming film, Honsla Rakh. But now, a post is going viral which is termed as her first-ever since the unfortunate incident.

A video is surfacing the internet which features a clip of SidNaaz from the Bigg Boss house. Shehnaaz Gill could be seen in her usual goofy self as she kissed Sidharth Shukla in the clip. There’s a tweet attached to it that reads, “@realsidharthshukla pehle kyu na mile hum.”

The tweet is dated 17th September but upon verifying facts, we found out that the post is fake. It’s been edited and is created in a way that looks real. But fans are going haywire irrespective.

Check out the viral video below:

Meanwhile, the real reason behind Sidharth Shukla’s death is yet to be declared. The doctors have mentioned ‘accidental death’ on the certificate and the final verdict is yet awaited.

