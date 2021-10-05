Advertisement

Vijayendra Kumeria was recently seen playing ‘Darsh Rawal’ in Aapki Nazron Ne Samja which is going off air on October 9. The actor shares about his journey so far and speaks about doing reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

He says: “It was a fantastic experience for me as an actor. I played a challenging role of a visually impaired guy. It was difficult and out of my comfort zone but I had fun while doing it.”

Advertisement

On recalling memories from the shooting days, Vijayendra Kumeria reminisces: “I still remember how I worked hard to get into the skin of this character, the difficulty during the shoot outside Mumbai due to Covid-19 restrictions and the lovely cast and crew, all this will stay with me as a beautiful memory. Everyday was a learning experience for me.”

Now as Aapki Nazron Ne Samja is going off-air on October 9, how do you feel about it? “Well it’s not a great feeling when everything comes to an end. But I have to accept it. I am satisfied that I gave my best,” Vijayendra Kumeria added.

“I haven’t done action roles since a long time. So, I would love to do something of this sort. Also I want to try my luck in web shows.”

Is he looking forward to doing reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi: “Well as far reality shows are concerned, those that have been offered to me were not impressive. I only do things that give me happiness. For Bigg Boss it is a bit tricky to answer. Right now I would say ‘No’ because I don’t see myself fitting in that genre of entertainment. But of course for Khatron Ke Khiladi I would say ‘yes’ as I am fond of this show and would definitely accept the opportunity if offered.”

Any plans of going for a vacation as Vijayendra has been working non-stop: “I am a workaholic person so I don’t crave vacations. I haven’t planned anything yet but yes I will think once I am done with the last day of shoot.”

Must Read: Mika Singh Takes A Sarcastic Dig At NCB Over Aryan Khan Arrest: “Itne Bade Cruise Me Sirf Aryan Hi Ghoom Raha Tha, Hadd Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube