Guess how Vijayendra Kumeria got bitten by the acting bug. Well, all thanks to his late grandmother, who was a Hindi movie aficionado, and has a good collection of classics in her film library.

“I have watched a lot of films as my grandmother was an out-and-out movie buff. Her collection of classics Hindi films is sort of a treasure trove. She used to watch them a lot along with the new released and would make sure we kids watch them too,” Vijayendra reveals.

The first film that Kumeria watched on the big screen was Khuda Gawa. “I was an Amitabh Bachchan fan from the beginning, so when I watched him on the big screen, it was a memorable experience… In fact watching films and the ones my grandmother made us watch is the reason why I developed this knack towards acting. I used to by-heart my favourite dialogues and perform them in front of the mirror. I think that really developed my interest subconsciously. Today I am the happiest delivering dialogues in front of the camera for my audience,” Vijayendra Kumeria adds.

People usually have a different picture in mind before they enter the industry, but then things change when they become a part of it. “Yes I too expected it to be filled with glamour and that it will be an easy life, but it’s quite an opposite experience. There is glamour but then there is a lot more hard work, commitment and failures that you have to face to become a successful actor,” Vijayendra Kumeria shares his experience.

But even with the struggles, Kumeria feels taking up acting as a career option is the best decision that has been made. “At the end of the day, I am doing what I love the most. There is work satisfaction in this profession. I am ever grateful and lucky to be getting good work and substantial characters one after the other that are only helping me grow,” he sounds satisfied.

