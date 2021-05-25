Time and again celebrities get into social media brawl, and the latest addition to this is popular YouTuber Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati and Bigg Boss 14’s Rahul Vaidya. Carry released a roast video on BB14 yesterday, and later Rahul took a subtle dig at the YouTuber and commented on his roast.

Rahul took to his Twitter and tweeted, “Kuch logon ka naam apne kaam se hota hai aur kuch logon ka naam auron ko badnaam karne se hota hai… @CarryMinati maza aya bro”.

Kuch logon ka naam apne kaam se hota hai aur kuch logon ka naam auron ko badnaam karne se hota hai… @CarryMinati maza aya bro 🤣🤟🏼 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 24, 2021

Now, Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati took to his Twitter and took a subtle dig at Rahul Vaidya. His tweet read, “Sir koi twitter pe ladlo mujhse followers badhane hai kabse ek hee number hai”.

Sir koi twitter pe ladlo mujhse followers badhane hai kabse ek hee number hai 🥺 — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) May 25, 2021

Reacting to Carry’s tweet, YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani wrote, “Mere se kar lafda carry, merko tere subs chahiye mc”.

Mere se kar lafda carry, merko tere subs chahiye mc — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) May 25, 2021

Replying to Ashish, CarryMinati wrote, “Thik hai par apne 10% share mujhe dene honge”.

Thik hai par apne 10% share mujhe dene honge — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) May 25, 2021

Ashish Chanchalani was quick to reply and wrote, “Theek hai 50% shares deta hu Ek din ke lie channels”.

Theek hai 50% shares deta hu

Ek din ke lie channels pic.twitter.com/HENye9zf4L — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) May 25, 2021

Haha, this is one fun conversation to read though.

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya is the first challenger to react to CarryMinati’s roast and the sarcasm in his tweet was clearly visible. Recently, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant shared what Khatron Ke Khiladi host and director, Rohit Shetty advised him about charity.

Rahul said that Rohit Shetty is a believer of ‘annadaan’ i.e. feeding the needy ones and it’s the best charity one should do. “Insaan ko aap paise offer karo 1 crore, 2 crores… kabhi mana nahi karega, aur chahiye, aur chahiye. But agar aap kisi ko khana offer karte ho, woh ek roti khayega, do roti khayega lekin 25 roti khane ke baad bolega ab mera bas ho gaya (If you offer money to a person, they will keep wanting more, even if you give 1 crore or ₹2 crores. But if you feed someone, they will eat only as much as they need),” Rahul revealed what Rohit shared to him through an Instagram video.

What are your thoughts on CarryMinati’s subtle dig at Rahul Vaidya’s tweet? Tell us in the comments below.

