Ever since Raj and DK’s The Family Man ended on a cliffhanger last season, fans have been excited for season 2. While everyone’s waiting for the episodes to hit Amazon Prime soon, the trailer of the thriller series was released this morning. And it has got mixed reviews and comments.

While there are millions happy to see Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Samantha Akkineni and others, a section of Indians aren’t. They have been slamming the makers and the cast by trending #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils on Twitter. But why?

Well, the trailer of The Family Man 2 sees Samantha wearing an LTTE uniform while her dialogues and the direction show them in a not so good light. This has hurt the sentiments of Tamilians and many others. Scroll to read a few tweets of them venting their anger against the makers and the team of TFM.

Slamming The Family Man 2, one Twitter user wrote, “Twitter is trending #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils because of perceived misrepresentation of Tamils. There is a regular misrepresentation of indigenous communities of NE by intellectuals, media and activists. But no trends anywhere. That’s the difference.” Another wrote, “Iam going to unsubscribe your subscription.”

Twitter is trending #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils because of perceived misrepresentation of Tamils. There is a regular misrepresentation of indigenous communities of NE by intellectuals, media and activists. But no trends anywhere. That's the difference. — Aavinash Chaliha (@aavinashchaliha) May 19, 2021

This movie is an end product of Racist groups from North as well as South.#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/QsZTUDuxHc — நிகரன் (@nikaran_ntk) May 19, 2021

Not happy with the subject being dealt with in The Family Man 2, a netizen tweeted, “These Northies have so many issues to deal with, from drinking cow moothiram to lynching people to death for eating beef. Why do they have to choose a problem and a context which they are not familiar with? #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils” Another wrote, “Not sure why tamils were always targeted by Bollywood and even other southern region movies. Spend time to understand what happened in Eezham. Stop force feeding your half baked lies and propaganda.”

These Northies have so many issues to deal with, from drinking cow moothiram to lynching people to death for eating beef. Why do they have to choose a problem and a context which they are not familiar with? #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils — Dolphin (@dolphinsnodoll) May 19, 2021

Not sure why tamils were always targeted by Bollywood and even other southern region movies.

Spend time to understand what happened in Eezham. Stop force feeding your half baked lies and propaganda.#RacistBollywood #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils — Aravindan G Panneerselvam (@aravindan174) May 19, 2021

RSS is terrorist group in India that was recognised by entire middle East, Western countries and in South India.#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils — மோகன் தமிழன் (@mohankeech) May 19, 2021

The Sri Lankan government killed Tamils in Eelam with banned cluster bombs Tamils will never accept that the LTTE, which fought to build an army to protect Tamils from it, portrays them as extremists in uniform! @rajndk @Samanthaprabhu2 @PrimeVideoIN#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/pxyZeXrTFE — தமிழன் சத்யா 2.0 (@tamilansathya01) May 19, 2021

First they are against hindu and India and now they are against Tamils

#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils — Sachin Dalvi 🇮🇳 🇮🇱 (@SachInOut) May 19, 2021

Fans even shared their unhappiness regarding Samantha Prabhu playing Raji, a Tamil rebel from Sri Lanka. A few are even calling for a ban on the Amazon Prime show, writing, “I was born in Andra Pradesh and being brought up in Hyderabad but I have an immense respect for Tamils and I love to stay in Tamil Nadu. And coming to this web series it’s literally portraying Tamils in a wrong way. I believe, it should be banned.”

#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils

I was born in Andra Pradesh and being brought up in Hyderabad but I have an immense respect for Tamils and I love to stay in Tamil Nadu. And coming to this web series it's literally portraying Tamils in a wrong way. I believe, it should be banned. — Trishika Sharma (@TrishikaSharma7) May 19, 2021

The trailer seems to be portraying tamils as terrorist..without knowing any pinch about Eelam, LTTE and their struggles if you gonna make a series against them.. you will suffer the consequences.. @BajpayeeManoj @Samanthaprabhu2 @rajnidimoru #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils — Robo Ro (@RoboTalksTamil) May 19, 2021

In case you missed the trailer, check it out here. What are your thoughts on The Family Man 2 trailer? Do you support the trend #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils? Let us know in the comments below.

