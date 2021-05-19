Divyanka Tripathi has been having a lot of fun in Cape Town. As most know, the actress is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She competes with Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen amongst others for the winner title. But it took a lot of emotional courage for the actress to leave her husband Vivek Dahiya behind in India. Read on for exclusive details.

Vivek and Divyanka make an adorable pair. The couple met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and struck the chords in no time. They got engaged in January 2016 and tied the knot in July during the same year. The couple has been standing strong to date and their pairing only screams ‘LOVE.’

Most of us saw Divyanka Tripathi teared up while bidding goodbye to Vivek Dahiya at the Mumbai airport. She’s been excited for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 but the decision wasn’t easy. Talking about the same, the actress exclusively shared, “It’s not easy for both of us, for Vivek and I, to be away for such a long time. I doubt we have ever been away for so long. We’ve actually prepared each other step by step. Like I ordering additional groceries for him, so that he is comfortable. He took care of every item in my luggage so that I don’t miss out on anything.”

Divyanka Tripathi continued, “We’ve been preparing each other and it’s going to be a difficult phase. We’ve shed tears, given extra love to each other to make up for the days we’ll be away from each other!”

Talking about the pandemic situation, Divyanka called COVID the ‘biggest teacher.’

“Covid must be the biggest teacher our generation could have got. We have learnt so much in the last 2 years. To begin with, Indians have started standing in queues waiting for their turn, not overloading a lift, maintaining distance (trying to be light-hearted). Ye kuch choti-moti achi chize sikhi hai. It is also teaching us that only it’s only a limited time we’re on earth, so we should make the most of it. We should express our love towards our family, friends, as much as possible. We shouldn’t delay expressing our love and gratitude. Choti si zindagi hai, yahi mauka hai. Apne sapne jine ke liye, pyaar karne ke liye bhi yahi pal hai. In 5-10 days, lives are changing forever. So live today in the best way possible!,” concluded Divyanka Tripathi.

