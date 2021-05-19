Many television shows grab the eyeballs but only a few pass test of the times and flourish. One such rare creation is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It is the second longest-running Indian TV show (after Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah). Shivangi Joshi aka Seerat (earlier Naira) is revealing her favourite moments from the show and it includes Mohsin Khan. Read on for the details.

As most know, YRKKH began with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra. The legacy was then passed on to their on-screen daughter, Naira (played by Shivangi). There have been certain twists and turns and today the actress plays the role of Seerat. She recently made a lot of noise over the engagement ceremony with Mohsin Khan’s Kartik.

But the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai journey has been really special for Shivangi Joshi over the years. Talking about the same, the actress revealed her favourite moments to SpotboyE. She shared, “Every day on the set has been wonderful, each and every scene is special to me. But if I had to recall one of my favourites, it has to be Kaira (Kartik & Naira) moments and performances in Greece and Rajasthan. That was a thrilling experience for me.”

Earlier there were reports that Shivangi Joshi quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai over issues with the producer Rajan Shahi. But clearly, there has been no truth to the same. In fact, the actress is all praises for her producer.

“He is beyond words. He is my mentor, a father figure to me, a great passionate believer in storytelling, and a visionary. Rajan sir keeps all of us together, motivates us to do better, and also maintains a healthy environment on the set. When you have a happy and healthy workplace the positive vibes get translated into your work and also show on the screen,” said Shivangi Joshi.

