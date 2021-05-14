We’re back with the TV ratings for week 18 of 2021. The period of ratings includes impressions from 1st to 7th May of 2021. The cult of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is back in the top 5 of urban space. Speaking of rural India, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its top spot.

We’ll be taking look at the top shows from both rural and urban regions of the country. So, without wasting any time, let’s get started.

Rural

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya: Starting from the last, the rerun of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s first season on Star Utsav has grabbed 5th place in rural India’s viewership. It recorded 4736 impressions.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has jumped one position upwards to be on 4th in the BARC report of week 18. It recorded 4915 impressions.

Tujhse Hai Raabta: Tujhse Hai Raabta’s run of Zee Anmol has grabbed 3rd position in the BARC report. The show has dropped by one spot when compared with the last week. It has recorded 5791 impressions.

Kundali Bhagya: After being on 3 in the last week, Kundali Bhagya‘s repeat telecast on Zee Anmol has shown an increment by bagging the 2nd spot. It has recorded 5879 impressions.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: And now, coming to no. 1, Star Utsav’s repeat telecast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its top spot amongst the rural audience. The show has recorded 6729 impressions.

Urban

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: The Star Plus show has retained its 5th spot in urban India. Compared to last week’s 5356 impressions, week 18 has shown a slight growth with 5798 impressions.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After staying out of the picture last week, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has made a smashing return in the BARC report by grabbing 4th position. It has recorded 6247 impressions.

Imli: Star Plus’ Imli has retained its 3rd spot by recording 7486 impressions.

Anupamaa: After staying at no. 1 in the last week, Star Plus’ Anupamaa has slipped to no. 2. It has recorded 7691 impressions.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: This Star Plus’ show was at 2 in the last week. It has grabbed the 1st spot by recording 8754 impressions, thus defeating Anupamaa by a huge margin.

