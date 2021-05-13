‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Fame actor Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal are some of the most loved TV couples among fans. The two have been married for nine years but rumours suggest that all is not well between them. The actress has also reacted to the rumours.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal are known for their adorable chemistry and strong bond. However, for the last few months rumours are rife that the much-loved TV couple is going through a rough patch in their marriage. Scroll down to know more.

A source revealed to Times Of India, things aren’t going too well for Karan and Nisha and the two are trying to sort out their differences. The source said, “Karan and Nisha have been married for almost a decade now, but things haven’t been going too well since the past few months. The two are trying to sort out their differences, and hopefully, things will get better. Just that they have not been spending time together owing to Karan’s work in the Punjabi entertainment industry.”

Karan Mehra is currently shooting in Punjab and Nisha Rawal, on the other hand, is in Mumbai with their four-year-old son Kavish. When the publication contacted the couple regarding the rumour, the Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki actress refuted the reports and said “Not true”. However, Karan has not yet responded to their message.

Reportedly, the two met on the sets of the actress’ movie Hastey Hastey in 2008. He also confessed on national TV that she was his first love and he has not dated anyone before her.

Karan Mehra became a household name after playing the lead role of Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlataa Hai for seven years. Hina Khan played his on-screen wife on the show. The duo was loved by fans for their on-screen chemistry. He was also seen in Shubhaarambh and Ek Bhram — Sarvagun Sampanna.

Apart from that, the 38-year-old actor was also part of Bigg Boss 10. On the other hand, Nisha Rawal, who is also an actress, is currently seen in Shaadi Mubarak. She is well known for playing the role of Soumya Diwan in TV serial Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki on Life OK.

