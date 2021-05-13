The second wave of coronavirus pandemic has hit the country badly. As the healthcare system is failing, many including film and television celebrities are losing their loved ones. Recently Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Bhavya Gandhi lost his father to COVID-19.

Bhavya’s father Vinod Gandhi took his last breathe on Tuesday at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai. Now his mother Yashoda has opened up about the struggles that they went through to get his father the right treatment. She even revealed that her husband took utmost precaution even in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a conversation with SpotboyE, Bhavya Gandhi’s mother Yashoda said, “My husband took utmost precaution ever since this coronavirus came in last year. He not only used to maintain social distancing but his mask used to be always on. He used to keep sanitising his hands and the places he used to sit. Still the virus reached to him.”

She also revealed how a month back, her husband started to feel unwell and asked her to not stay in the same room. She said, “Although he didn’t have any symptoms that time. The next morning when I went to check on him in the room he was having a minor fever so I immediately gave him a tablet (Dolo). In the latter half of the day, he said I am feeling pain in my chest. So, I immediately took him to him for chest scanning wherein his reports 5% of infection was seen. So, the doctor’s suggested to me there is nothing to be worried about you can isolate him in the home and medication can be done there consulting a specialist. We did that for two days yet he wasn’t getting relief. So we again consulted to another well-known chest physician but his condition remained the same.”

Bhavya Gandhi’s mother Yashoda further said, “We again got his ct scan done to understand if the medication is helping him from within and unfortunately we learnt that the infection has doubled up and we have to admit him in the hospital. But I wasn’t getting any hospital. Wherever I was calling they were asking me to register in BMC and when our number will come they will call me. Due to Bhavya’s manager help, I finally found a bed for him at a hospital in Dadar. Where he stayed for two days and then they’re also doctors told me that he needs an ICU and we don’t have for now. So, please shift him to another hospital after which I had at least made 500 calls searching for the ICU bed. Right from hospitals to politicians to activists to NGO’s to my known ones and few family members also but I couldn’t find an ICU bed for him. I and my family were devastated completely as we were feeling so helpless at that point in time. But due to God’s grace one of my friend finally managed to arrange for an ICU bed at a small hospital in Goregaon.”

Yashoda also said how she had to pay Rs 1 lakh for a 45k injection. She said, “They asked me to arrange ‘Toxin’ injection and I feel so bad to tell you jo injection hamare India mein banti hai vo mujhe poore India mein nahi mili. I had to get it imported from Dubai and that to using source and paying 1 lakh for a 45k injection. But that injection also didn’t work for him.”

She further said, “At last, I had to shift him at Kokilaben, but they were not ready to take him as they said we aren’t taking COVID cases without BMC registration which broke me completely. They told me to take him away but where I would have taken him he was unconscious and on a ventilator, there was no hope left. I convinced them by showing his condition and after that, they finally gave me an ICU bed. After which he stayed there for 15 days before he breathed his last, yesterday.”

