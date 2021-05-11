COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc in the country. As the healthcare system is failing, several people are succumbing to the virus. Now sad news has come from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show. Bhavya Gandhi’s father Vinod Gandhi has passed away.

Advertisement

Bhavya Gandhi joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2008 and had been part of the show for nearly 9 years. He played the role of Jethalal and Dayaben’s son Tappu in the famous sitcom. The actor left the show 4-years ago and Raj Anandkat took over the role of Tappu.

Advertisement

Now as per Dainik Bhaskar report, Bhavya’s father Vinod Gandhi has passed away due to COVID-19 complications. He was admitted at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, where he took his last breath. For a stretch of ten days, he battled for his life on a ventilator. He’s now survived by his wife Yashoda Gandhi and two sons.

Reportedly Bhavya’s big brother is married, while the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame is now focussing on his career. Their father Vinod Gandhi was reportedly in the construction business.

Meanwhile, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, who plays Tappu’s father on the show, urges citizens not to blame the government but be responsible themselves. He also mentioned that one needs to be aware and not flout rules once the second wave is over.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame said, “When the lockdown ends, we have to be as careful as we are today. People shouldn’t start going out or behaving as if nothing happened. People should be responsible and have to cooperate, instead of just blaming just the government. That won’t help if we aren’t careful and following guidelines. Or else, this will never end. We have to maintain social distance, wear masks, get vaccinated at the earliest.”

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan Recites A Poem Penned By His Father Celebrating The Spirit Of COVID Warriors

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube