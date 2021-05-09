Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most successful shows on Indian television. And not just Indians but people across the globe loves the show and its characters. Bhavya Gandhi who rose to fame with his stint of ‘Tapu’ on the show revealed how his on-screen mother Disha Vakani aka Dayaben reacted to his growing beard. Read to know the details below.

Both Bhavya and Disha aren’t part of TMKOC anymore but became massively popular with their stints in the show.

In an interview with Times Of India back in January this year, Bhavya Gandhi aka Tapu spoke about his bonding with Disha Vakani who played the role of ‘Dayaben’ and his mother on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and how they have managed to be in touch with each other even after leaving the show.

“We definitely have these video calls sometimes, and everytime, she sees me, she goes, “Aahhh, whatt, beard?” (laughs) I say, yes, I’ve got beard now. She has never seen me in beard, so she gets shocked. I say, “Haan, aave gaiyo” (Yes, they’ve grown) and I am growing them more,” Bhavya said.

For the unversed, Bhavya Gandhi left TMKOC to pursue a full-time career in films. Although, the producer Asit Kumarr Modi wasn’t really happy with his exit and called him ‘unprofessional’ in one of his interviews.

Talking about the same, the 23-year-old said, “I don’t care let them say whatever they want to say. I know the truth I know I am what I am. Let people think, I don’t care.”

Bhavya Gandhi also spoke about the opportunity if he is ever asked to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and said, “I don’t want to say this but yes I want to. Whenever any celebrity came to our set, all of us would get very excited. I want to go back where I started promoting my film. I don’t know if it will happen, I just hope it happens.”

Well, we would definitely be very excited if Bhavya and Disha Vakani decided to return to the show. What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments below.

