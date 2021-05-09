Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda won our hearts with his performance in the 2017 Sandeep Vanga directorial Arjun Reddy. There is no denying that the actor, who celebrates his birthday today, deserved to win the Best Actor award at the 65th Filmfare Awards South. But did you know he auctioned the trophy?

Well, it true. The actor, who turns 32 today, has a heart of gold. He auctioned his first Filmfare award for way more than what he charged to do the film, but it was all for a good cause. Scroll down to know how much he was paid for the Black Lady and what he did with the money he received.

Vijay Devarakonda made his acting debut in 2016 with Pelli Choopulu but won his first Best Actor Filmfare Award for his second film Arjun Reddy. But the actor sold it for Rs 25 Lakh and donated its proceeds towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).

As per a 2018 IBTimes report, Vijay Devarakonda invited the media and his fans for a surprise sundowner party. Held for the Rowdies – a term used to address his fans, the actor auctioned his first Filmfare trophy there. Sharing the details about the same on his Facebook page, he had written, “The 1st Rowdy Club Sundowner Party. Filmfare given away 25 lakhs raised for CMRF Divi labs you are now a part of my journey. This blacklady is special to all of us. I shall show my appreciation by visiting you all :)”

His post had further read, “Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao – KTR Anna we’ve seen this through successfully and in style – 25lakhs I can’t wait to see you and hand it over.” [ sic]”

Vijay Devarakonda’s Filmfare award for Arjun Reddy was brought by Divi Labs’ Shakunthala and Kiran Divi for Rs 25 lakh. After the auction, Vijay addressed the media and said he was paid Rs 5 lakhs as his remuneration for the Sandeep Vanga film and demanded the same amount for the trophy. He added that Divi Labs offered him four times more than his salary and asked him to keep the award. But the actor declined, saying that the staff working at Divi labs should feel proud that they have contributed toward a noble cause.

Isn’t that beautiful!

Happy Birthday, Vijay Devarakonda!

