Actor Yash is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors in the Kannada film industry. Back in 2017, Rashmika Mandanna called the KGF actor ‘Mr Showoff’ in one of her interviews and his fans brutally trolled her on social media. Later, the Dear Comrade actress penned a note on Facebook addressing the issue.

It was a fun interview, where Rashmika called Yash a ‘showoff’ and initially she was hesitant keeping in mind the backlash and trolling but she did it anyway.

Yash’s fans were so upset with Rashmika Mandanna’s comments on him that they trolled her badly on social media. The Dear Comrade actress shared an apology post on Facebook that read –

“At the outset let me share that I too am indeed extremely unhappy and disturbed by this sudden turn of events with regard to a talk show, which was shot 7 months back, even before the release of Kirik Party. The interview was aired on Star Suvarna during the release of Kirik Party and re telecasted recently,” said Rashmika Mandanna.

“I have no disrespect towards Yash Sir or anyone. In fact, on many occasions, I have expressed my admiration towards Yash Sir, his talent and how he has inspired everyone, including myself. The media has sadly ignored that I mentioned Santhu Straight Forward as the movie that I enjoyed most at that time. When you edit and take just two lines from the most non-serious part of the show and give it spin… the context is lost. That is really sad. It wasn’t a statement I made but it was a game of rapid-fire and never in my dreams I had any idea that this would be taken so seriously ignoring my admiration and all the positive statements I had made about him. I am sorry if I have hurt any of your feelings. I did not intend to. My upbringing will never let me do that. I request everyone to have a look on my other interviews and fb lives where I have appreciated Yash Sir’s work and when asked I have also expressed my desire to work with him.”

Check out Rashmika Mandanna’s full post here:

Later, actor Yash also shared his opinion on this whole matter and asked his fans to not ‘downgrade her opinion’.

What are your thoughts on Rashmika Mandanna’s comment on Yash? Tell us in the comments below.

